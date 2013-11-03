Torino's goalkeeper Daniele Padelli (L) grabs hold of the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Turin November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AS Roma's Miralem Pjanic (R) is challenged by Torino's Danilo D'Ambrosio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Turin November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AS Roma's 100 percent record in Serie A finally ended on Sunday when they were held 1-1 at midtable Torino in their 11th game of the season after conceding their first goal in more than 12 hours play.

Alessio Cerci's 63rd minute equaliser for Torino ended goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis's run of seven successive clean sheets, a total of 744 minutes playing time, after Kevin Strootman had given the Serie A leaders a first-half lead.

Defender Andrea Ranocchia became the first Italian to score for Inter Milan in the league this season as they brushed aside Udinese 3-0.

All but four of Inter's 27 goals have come from their South American contingent while Japanese midfielder Yuto Nagatomo has netted twice and one belongs to Algerian Saphir Taider.

Domenico Berardi grabbed a hat-trick, including two penalties, to give Sassuolo a 4-3 win at Sampdoria and pile the pressure on coach Delio Rossi while Lazio's problems continued with a shock 2-0 home defeat by revitalised Genoa.

Roma lead with 31 points from 11 games followed by Napoli and titleholders Juventus in hot pursuit on 28 and Inter and promoted Hellas Verona on 22.

After Napoli and Juventus both won on Saturday, the championship already looks likely to turn into a three-horse race.

Roma set a new Serie A record by winning their first 10 games and were on course for an 11th when Dutchman Strootman fired them ahead after Miralem Pjanic pulled the ball back.

But, looking somewhat lethargic, they handed the initiative to the hosts after the break.

Riccardo Meggiorini had already forced a superb save from De Sanctis when he muscled defender Mehdi Benatia off the ball and crossed low for Cerci to bundle into the net against his former club, only the second goal Roma have conceded this term.

Inter's Ranocchia volleyed home at the far post in the 29th minute after Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio had put the visitors ahead with his seventh league goal of the season.

Palacio also set up the third goal for compatriot Ricardo Alvarez in stoppage time.

Nicola Pozzi gave Sampdoria a first-half lead against Sassuolo but it all went wrong for the hosts after a calamitous three minutes for defender Andrea Costa at the start of the second period.

Costa failed to cut out a cross, allowing Berardi to equalise in the 49th minute. He also gave away a penalty, converted by Berardi, and was sent off in the 52nd.

Antonio Floro Flores increased Sassuolo's lead before Eder and Lorenzo De Silvestri hauled Sampdoria level.

Berardi then converted another spot kick with two minutes left to give newcomers Sassuolo a thrilling first-ever Serie A away win.

Promoted Hellas Verona, who are fifth and trail Inter on goal difference, clocked up their sixth straight home win when veteran Luca Toni and Bosko Jankovic scored in a 2-1 win over Cagliari who replied late on through Daniele Conti.

Lazio dominated the first half against Genoa, with Germany forward Miroslav Klose denied by a brilliant Mattia Perin save, before the visitors snatched all three points with second-half goals from Juraj Kucka and Alberto Gilardino (penalty).

Genoa have taken 10 points from five games since re-appointing Gian Piero Gasperini as coach.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez and Toby Davis)