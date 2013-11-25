ROME Wasteful AS Roma continued to lose momentum in Serie A on Monday as they were held to a third successive draw, 0-0 at home by lowly Cagliari, to remain second in the table behind Juventus.

Unbeaten Roma, who won their first 10 matches before drawing 1-1 against Torino and Sassuolo, created half a dozen clear-cut chances in a bad-tempered game during which coach Rudi Garcia was sent off for dissent in the second half.

Garcia's men now have 33 points, one behind champions Juventus who won 2-0 at Livorno on Sunday. Cagliari are 14th on 14 points.

Gervinho, back from injury, was denied by Vlada Avramov after a mazy run in the fifth minute and Cagliari's Serbian goalkeeper also foiled Maicon as an early home goal looked imminent.

Miralem Pjanic then missed the target, Gervinho headed against the post and Avramov stopped an Alessandro Florenzi half-volley in three more Roma attacks before the break.

Six players were booked in 11 minutes in the second half and there was an ugly pushing match at one point.

Avramov saved Cagliari again in stoppage time when he clawed away Leandro Castan's header at the foot of the post.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)