ROME Parma's Antonio Cassano grabbed his 100th Serie A goal with a stunning volley in a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Bologna while Genoa's Davide Biondini secured the same result in an equally enthralling clash with Torino on Saturday.

Volatile Cassano, 31, sparked further calls for his return to the Italy team after a virtuoso display and superb goal from the much-travelled striker in the early kickoff.

He expertly pulled away from his markers at a 23rd minute free kick before hooking home an improbable volley to bring Parma level after Panagiotis Kone's impressive long-range half volley had put Genoa ahead after 10 minutes.

"Antonio has extraordinary quality but it will depend on him," said Parma's ex-Italy manager Roberto Donadoni. "If he keeps up this level of performance until the end of the year it will be difficult not to bring him into the World Cup squad."

Parma could not find the winner despite the sending off of visiting defender Frederik Sorensen seven minutes after the break, and Kone almost snatched an unlikely three points when his free kick sailed agonisingly wide with nine minutes left.

The draw leaves Parma ninth on 17 points with Bologna in 17th just two points and one place above the drop zone with 12.

Leaders Juventus host Udinese on Sunday (1730 GMT) after AS Roma, who are a point behind in second place, visit another mid-table side in Atalanta Bergamo (1400 GMT).

SUPER PERIN

Gian Piero Gasperini's Genoa team stay seventh on 19 points following Biondini's 69th minute equaliser, which came after Omar El Kaddouri deflected home a seventh-minute opener for dominant Torino from Alexander Farnerud's scuffed shot.

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin had kept the home side in the game with a string of wonder saves.

"I just look to help the team that gives me a helping hand. They give me so few shots to save I look to make as many as I can," 21-year-old Perin told Sky Sport Italia.

Despite Torino's exciting attacking football, they have only won once in two months and again had themselves to blame for a draw that leaves them in 12th place on 16 points, wasting a host of chances before and after the home side levelled the scores.

Rampant Torino could have been two or three goals up by halftime but their profligacy was punished by Biondini who collected a precise through ball from substitute Ivan Fetfatzidis before firing the leveller from close range.

Perin kept the away side at bay with a string of superb stops but saved his best for the 71st minute with an incredible double block as Torino piled forward looking for a winner.

First he stretched to his right to push away a fizzing low drive from the impressive Alessio Cerci before springing up to somehow stop former Genoa striker Ciro Immobile from scoring what looked to be a certain goal on the rebound.

