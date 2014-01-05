Serie A leaders Juventus ended second-placed AS Roma's unbeaten run with an emphatic 3-0 win on Sunday to go eight points clear at the top as the visitors had two men sent off in less than 60 seconds.

Arturo Vidal gave Juventus the lead in the 17th minute and Leonardo Bonucci turned in Andrea Pirlo's free kick three minutes after halftime to put the hosts in control.

Roma imploded late in the game after Daniele De Rossi was sent off for a two-footed lunged tackle on Giorgio Chiellini in the 75th minute.

Pirlo floated over another majestic free kick, Bonucci headed towards goal and Leandro Castan punched the ball away and was sent off. Mirko Vucinic fired in the penalty to complete the scoring and Juve's 10th successive league win.

Juventus, threatening to run away with their third successive title with more than half the season to play, have 49 points from 18 games with Roma on 41.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)