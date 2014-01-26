AC Milan's Robinho reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Cagliari at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Cagliari's Marco Sau (R) shoots to score against AC Milan's goalkeeper Marco Amelia during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AC Milan's coach Clarence Seedorf gives instructions to Mario Balottelli during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Cagliari at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AC Milan's Mario Balottelli (L) kicks the ball as Nicola Murru of Cagliari (R) looks on, during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AC Milan's Gianpaolo Pazzini (C) celebrates after scoring with his teammates Riccardo Montolivo (R) and Mattia De Sciglio (L) during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Cagliari at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Inter Milan's troubles continued when they were held to a goalless draw at home to bottom club Catania in Serie A on Sunday.

Neighbours AC Milan, however, eased their crisis by scoring twice in the last five minutes for a 2-1 win at Cagliari, their second straight league win since Clarence Seedorf took over as coach.

Mario Balotelli scored direct from a free kick and Giampaolo Pazzini hooked in the winner for Milan, who had trailed to Marco Sau's first-half goal in Sardinia.

Earlier, second-placed AS Roma cut Juventus' lead at the top to six points by winning 3-1 at Hellas Verona. Inter are fifth with 33 points, only one ahead of Parma, Torino and Hellas Verona while Milan climbed to ninth with 28 points.

