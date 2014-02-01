AC Milan's coach Clarence Seedorf looks on before the start of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME Clarence Seedorf maintained his unbeaten start as AC Milan coach with an entertaining 1-1 Serie A draw against a flamboyant Torino at the San Siro on Saturday.

Milan came back from a poor start to draw level through Adil Rami's deflected long-range strike five minutes into the second period, but failed to snatch a winner to stay in ninth place on 29 points, four behind Inter Milan in fifth.

"I'm very happy because it's come at a pretty complicated time for me, after four or five months without playing," Rami told reporters after scoring his first goal in Italy.

French international Rami agreed in October to sign for Milan on loan from Valencia in the January transfer window but asked the La Liga club to be immediately allowed to train with the Italian club.

"I think with time and hard work I can carry on like this. It was difficult today because Torino are a very good side," added the 28-year-old after his third Serie A appearance.

Giampiero Ventura's Torino stayed sixth and level on 33 points with Inter, who travel to Juventus for the Derby of Italy on Sunday (1945 GMT).

"From the first day I said our objective was neither safety nor Europe. We wanted to become a player in Serie A and we are growing game by game, said Ventura.

They will disappointed, however, they missed the chance to leapfrog Inter into the European places after a thrilling first half display in which Ciro Immobile give the away side the lead with a brilliant breakaway goal after 17 minutes.

Immobile broke the offside trap before leaving defender Daniele Bonera on the floor with an expert shimmy and coolly slipping his 11th goal of an impressive season past Milan keeper Christian Abbiati.

"Defenders let me go to the left because they know I'm right-footed, so I just look to get past to the left and get a shot away," said Immobile, whose form might attract Italy manager Cesare Prandelli's attentions with Giuseppe Rossi out with a knee injury.

Fiorentina missed the chance to draw level on points with third-placed Napoli after losing 1-0 at Cagliari for whom Mauricio Pinilla converted a first-half penalty.

Vincenzo Montella's fourth-placed Fiorentina stayed on 41 points, three behind Napoli, who visit Atalanta on Sunday (1400 GMT), after a lacklustre display in which they created little as hosts Cagliari climbed to 13th on 24 points.

Udinese are a point and a place behind Cagliari after a 2-0 win at Bologna, Antonio Di Natale grabbing his fifth goal of the season from the penalty spot after 15 minutes and Nicolas Lopez scoring on the counter-attack in stoppage time to leave their hosts one point and one place above the relegation zone.

