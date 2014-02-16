ROME - A bizarre own goal gave Serie A leaders Juventus the jitters, triggering memories of last weekend's dramatic collapse at Verona, before they recovered to beat second from bottom Chievo 3-1 on Sunday.

Mattia Destro grabbed a double and Miralem Pjanic capped an inspirational performance by scoring a majestic free kick to give AS Roma a convincing 3-0 win at home to Sampdoria, keeping them nine points behind in second spot.

Third-placed Napoli, who have been exasperatingly inconsistent all season, triumphed 2-0 at Sassuolo.

There was plenty of drama lower down the league as Livorno won 2-1 at Cagliari despite having two players sent off, Genoa hit back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Udinese and visiting Parma thumped Atalanta 4-0.

Catania moved off the bottom with a shock 3-1 win at home to Lazio. Stefano Mauri scored his first goal for the away team since completing a six-month ban for failing to report match-fixing in 2011.

Juventus, who have proved irresistible at home, raced into a 2-0 lead inside half an hour after Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah's curling long-range shot and Claudio Marchisio snapped up a rebound from Andrea Pirlo's free kick.

Having infuriated coach Antonio Conte by squandering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Verona last week, Juve then gifted Chievo a goal just after the break.

Stefan Lichtsteiner fired an attempted clearance straight at Martin Caceres and the ball took a ricochet off the stunned Uruguayan before going in.

Fernando Llorente calmed Juve's nerves when he headed in a Pirlo cross just before the hour to restore their two-goal advantage.

The Spaniard's 10th league goal of the season ensured Juve, who have scored at least three goals in each of their last five home games, maintained their 100 percent home league record this season.

HATFUL OF CHANCES

Juve, on course for a third successive title, are on 63 points from 24 games while Roma have 54 and Rafael Benitez's Napoli 50.

Roma created a hatful of first-half chances against Sampdoria but had to wait until one minute before halftime when Destro headed in a corner.

Pjanic curled in his free kick in the 54th minute and Destro completed the scoring three minutes later, cleverly turning his marker and firing into the roof of the net from close range after Gervinho had opened up the defence.

Swiss midfielder Blerim Dzemaili gave Napoli a halftime lead at Sassuolo and Lorenzo Insigne made the game safe with a superb finish as he burst into the penalty area to bend his shot past Gianluca Pegolo.

Brazilian pair Emerson, with a 30-metre strike, and Paulinho (penalty) put Livorno 2-0 ahead in Sardinia before compatriot Nene pulled one back for Cagliari.

Livorno held on for the points despite having Federico Ceccherini sent off for a second yellow card on 85 minutes and Marco Benassi dismissed for a tackle from behind in stoppage time.

Daniele Conti was also sent off for the hosts in the 71st minute.

Alberto Gilardino netted twice in the final 21 minutes as Genoa salvaged a 3-3 draw at home to Udinese.

