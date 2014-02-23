Juventus' Andrea Barzagli (L) fights for the ball with Torino's Ciro Immobile during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' players acknowledge their supporters at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at Juventus Stadium in Turin February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' coach Antonio Conte (2nd R) acknowledges Torino's coach Giampiero Ventura (R), Alessio Cerci (C), Alexander Farnerud (2nd L) and Migjen Basha (L) at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME Carlos Tevez scored a stunning goal as Serie A leaders Juventus beat Torino 1-0 on Sunday to continue an extraordinary dominance of their neighbours.

Torino, who have not scored in the last 10 meetings with Juventus and have failed to beat their rivals since 1995, were furious at having a late penalty appeal turned down while the hosts notched their 13th straight home win in the league this season.

Sampdoria were also fuming after losing 2-0 at home to AC Milan and Inter Milan coach Walter Mazzarri joined the chorus of discontent after his team were held 1-1 at home by lowly Cagliari.

Juve's win kept them nine points clear of AS Roma, who won 1-0 at Bologna on Saturday, and on course for a third successive title.

Juve have 66 points with Roma on 57 and Napoli a further seven back in third.

Tevez scored the only goal on the half hour when the Argentine brilliantly controlled Kwadwo Asamoah's pass and fired a low shot into the net on the turn.

Torino were by no means outplayed and believed they should have had a penalty when Omar El Kaddouri appeared to be tripped by Andrea Pirlo 10 minutes from time.

New signings Adel Taarabt and Adil Rami scored for ninth-placed AC Milan but Sampdoria were angered by the second goal, claiming Giampaolo Pazzini had impeded goalkeeper Junior da Costa.

The hosts were even more incensed soon after when striker Eder was upended by Milan keeper Marco Amelia in the penalty area.

The referee judged that Amelia got the ball before making contact with Eder although television replays were inconclusive.

Sampdoria substitute Maxi Lopez was given two yellow cards in quick succession amid the protests and was sent off after only 16 minutes on the pitch.

Despite his players' anger, Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic shepherded them away from the referee at the end and refused to criticise the officials.

"I don't comment on refereeing decisions," the Serb told reporters. "Sometimes they go for you, sometimes they don't. We deserved to lose today and I don't want excuses.

"Maxi Lopez's red card makes me very angry, my player cannot get himself sent off like that," added Mihajlovic.

Fifth-placed Inter (40 points) needed a second-half equaliser from Rolando for a share of the spoils after Chile forward Mauricio Pinilla had put Sardinians Cagliari in front with a penalty five minutes before halftime.

Mazzarri said Inter should have had a penalty for a foul on Mauro Icardi.

"It was a clear foul. How can I stay quiet? It was absolutely obvious," he added.

Bosko Jankovic, Romulo and Luca Toni scored in a 12-minute spell before halftime for sixth-placed Verona (39) at Livorno who replied through Paulinho and Leandro Greco midway through the second half but went down 3-2.

Antonio Di Natale's second-half penalty gave Udinese a 1-1 draw at home to Atalanta while Chievo beat fellow strugglers Catania 2-0.

