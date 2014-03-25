AS Roma's Mattia Destro celebrates after scoring against Torino during their Italian Serie A Soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AS Roma's Gervinho reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AS Roma's Alessandro Florenzi celebrates after scoring against Torino during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AS Roma's players celebrate at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A stoppage-time goal from substitute Alessandro Florenzi gave AS Roma a 2-1 win over Torino in Serie A on Tuesday after Ciro Immobile had scored with a stunning effort for the visitors.

Ivory Coast winger Gervinho set up both goals for second-placed Roma as they took another step towards making sure of direct qualification for next year's Champions League.

Roma, who have 67 points, moved nine clear of third-placed Napoli who visit Catania on Wednesday. Runaway leaders Juventus (78 points) host Parma, also on Wednesday.

Roma went ahead four minutes before halftime when Gervinho slipped the ball through the Torino backline and Mattia Destro stretched to prod home his ninth goal of the season.

Immobile, emerging as a late candidate for a place in Italy's World Cup squad, replied with a superb effort in the 52nd minute, meeting a long ball forward with a first-time volley into the far corner.

Immobile took his tally for the season to 17, making him the league's top scorer.

Torino looked set to take a point until they lost possession in midfield, Gervinho threaded another ball through the defence and Florenzi, who had only been on the field for eight minutes, placed his shot wide of Daniele Padelli.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)