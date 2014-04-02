Second-placed AS Roma brought the Serie A title race to life when they beat Parma 4-2 on Wednesday in the second part of a match which started on February 2.

The original game was rained off in the ninth minute and Serie A ruled that it should start where it left off, with a Parma throw-in, rather than being replayed in its entirety.

However, the teams were not obliged to field the same starting line-ups and both made changes.

Roma have lopped six points of Juventus' lead in the last four days, cutting it from 14 to eight points, after they won at Sassuolo on Sunday when the champions lost at Napoli.

Juventus, aiming for a third successive title, have 81 points and Roma 73 with seven matches each to play including a meeting between the two at the Stadio Olimpico in the penultimate round of games.

Roma went ahead within three minutes of the re-start when Mattia Destro's shot hit the post and Gervinho tapped in the rebound.

The Ivorian had another effort disallowed for offside almost immediately and Parma equalised in the 15th minute when Afriyie Acquah scored on the turn for his first goal of the season.

Roma went back in front one minute later when talismanic forward Francesco Totti fired in his seventh goal of the season from just inside the penalty area.

The hosts went further ahead four minutes after halftime when Gervinho's shot was charged down and Miralem Pjanic scored from the rebound.

Rodrigo Taddei headed the fourth from a corner in the 84th minute and Jonathan Biabiany pulled another back for Parma.

