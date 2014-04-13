Inter Milan ended a poor run by routing Sampdoria 4-0 away on Sunday after the hosts had Eder sent off and missed a penalty in the first 20 minutes.

The goals flowed in other matches with Gonzalo Higuain scoring a hat-trick in Napoli's 4-2 win over Lazio, Fiorentina beating Verona 5-3 away and Chievo winning 4-2 at Livorno in a relegation crunch game helped by an Alberto Paloschi hat-trick.

There was also a dramatic finale at Torino, with Ciro Immobile and Alessio Cerci both scoring in stoppage time to beat Genoa 2-1.

Leaders Juventus (84 points) visit Udinese on Monday (1845) while second-placed Roma (79) beat Atalanta 3-1 on Saturday.

They are followed by Napoli in third (67) in the Champions League playoff spot with Fiorentina (58) and Inter (53) in the Europa League places.

