Inter Milan's Fredy Guarin celebrates after scoring a second goal against Parma during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Tardini stadium in Parma April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME Inter Milan moved a step closer to qualifying for next season's Europa League with a 2-0 Serie A win over 10-man Parma on Saturday while local rivals AC Milan boosted their chances of European football with their fifth straight victory.

Walter Mazzarri's Inter, who secured victory with second-half goals from Rolando and Fredy Guarin after Gabriel Paletta was sent off for the hosts, stay fifth but are on 56 points, five ahead of Parma and AC Milan, who thumped lowly Livorno 3-0.

Torino, two points further adrift in eighth, drew 3-3 with Lazio in an incredible match where Ciro Immobile scored his 20th goal of the season to give the away side a late lead only for Lazio's Antonio Candreva to equalise deep into stoppage time.

Third-place Napoli drew 1-1 at Udinese with Rafael Benitez's side taking a 39th-minute lead through Jose Callejon's superb volley but Bruno Fernandes slotted home an equaliser 10 minutes after the restart capitalising on a dreadful pass from Napoli keeper Pepe Reina.

Roma take on Fiorentina in Florence (8.00 p.m. BST) knowing that a win will guarantee them second place and a spot in the Champions League group stage.

