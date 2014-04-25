ROME Napoli manager Rafael Benitez and Inter Milan counterpart Walter Mazzarri believe they have nothing to prove as they face off against their former clubs at the San Siro in Serie A on Saturday.

Napoli will secure third place and a spot in the Champions League playoff round with victory, while Mazzarri's Inter, in fifth, would take a big step towards Europa League football next season with what would be only their third home win of 2014.

"This isn't a match between me and him. He did great in his four years here," Benitez told reporters on Friday.

Benitez had a rough time at Inter, taking over Jose Mourinho's treble-winning side in the summer of 2012 only to be sacked that December after failing to win over fans, or many games.

But the Spaniard said his spell in charge had been "positive".

"I won two trophies (the Italian Super Cup and World Club Cup) and couldn't do anything else," he said.

"I've got a good relationship with the fans and everyone who worked with me, including almost all of the players."

Napoli are 10 points ahead of fourth-placed Fiorentina with four games left. If Vincenzo Montella's side lose at relegation-threatened Bologna earlier on Saturday Napoli will kick off against Inter with third place already assured.

Mazzarri moved to three-times European champions Inter last summer after four successful years at Napoli that saw the southern club finish runners-up to Juventus last season and win the Italian Cup the year before - their first major trophy in 22 years.

"I was happy there, you can't just rub out the four stupendous years that we had together," said Mazzarri.

"My situation at Inter is similar to how it was at Napoli, even though at Napoli I arrived as part of the plan whereas I came here during a change of ownership.

Reflecting on the season so far, Mazzarri pointed at inconsistency and "some odd results".

"Tomorrow will be another important test in terms of my thoughts for the future. I need to see the attitude of some of my players when their up against a big club," he added.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)