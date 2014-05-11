Atalanta's Franco Brienza (R) celebrates with his teammate Carlos Carmona after scoring the team's second goal against AC Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Franco Brienza scored with the last kick of the game, a superb 25-metre strike, to give Atalanta a shock 2-1 home win over AC Milan on Sunday and pile more pressure on the losing side's beleaguered coach Clarence Seedorf.

Mario Balotelli twice hit the woodwork, once in each half, for Milan in a match marred when a banana was thrown on to the pitch by the home fans, landing near Milan's Guinean fullback Kevin Constant.

Catania, playing for more than an hour with 10 men, earned a heroic 2-1 win at Bologna but both teams were relegated, and Livorno followed them into Serie B after losing 1-0 at home to Fiorentina.

Catania's relegation, after eight seasons in the top flight, came one season after they finished eighth, equaling their best-ever performance.

Serie A debutants Sassuolo completed their great escape by beating Genoa 4-2 with two goals in the last four minutes and Chievo also guaranteed survival with one match to spare by beating Cagliari 1-0 away.

Napoli, who have already clinched third place, won 5-2 at Sampdoria, leaving the hosts to face a roasting from their fiery coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Champions Juventus stayed on target to reach the 100-point mark when Pablo Daniel Osvaldo scored deep into stoppage-time to give them a 1-0 win at AS Roma, who have already clinched second place.

Osvaldo, who spent two turbulent seasons at Roma, swept Stephan Lichtsteiner's cross into the net in the 94th minute to put Juve on 99 points, 14 clear of Roma with one match to play.

Seedorf's future at Milan has been the subject of widespread speculation amid reports that club president Silvio Berlusconi has lost faith with the Dutchman despite a considerable improvement in results since he took over in January.

“I am giving my all, so my conscience is clear. I am concentrated on the final game,” Seedorf told Sky Sport Italia, praising his players for continuing with the match after the banana-throwing incident.

Milan took the lead with a fortuitous goal early in the second half when Sulley Muntari's cross was turned into his own net by Gianpaolo Bellini.

Argentine forward German Denis leveled from a penalty in the 68th minute after a clumsy challenge by Constant on Carlos Carmona and Brienza stunned Milan with his long-range effort in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Milan, joint eighth alongside Verona, need to finish sixth to qualify for the Europa League and their lingering hopes were kept alive after Torino were held 1-1 at home by Parma.

Serie A's leading scorer Ciro Immobile put Torino ahead just before halftime with his 22nd goal of the championship, although he was sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence.

Jonathan Biabiany leveled for Parma in the 71st minute. Torino have 56 points, Parma are on 55 and Milan and Verona are one point behind with one match each to play.

At the bottom, Sassuolo's win left them 16th in the 20-team table with 34 points followed by Chievo (33), Catania and Bologna (29) and Livorno (25).

Catania went ahead at Bologna when Fabian Monzon's free kick went through the defensive wall in the 22nd minute, but they had Gino Peruzzi sent off for a second yellow card just before the half hour.

Archimede Morleo volleyed Bologna level in the 79th minute only for Gonzalo Bergessio to score an 84th minute winner for the visitors, but it was all in vain.

Sassuolo were twice pegged back at home to Genoa before Nicola Sansone rifled home a volley in the 86th minute which took a deflection off Sime Vrsaljko and Antonio Floro Flores completed the win with his second goal of the match.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)