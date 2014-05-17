Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
ROME Fiorentina chairman Mario Cognigni is "100 percent" sure that coach Vincenza Montella will not leave the Serie A club at the end of the season.
According to local media reports, Montella is among the front-runners to replace Milan coach Clarence Seedorf should the Dutchman be sacked in the summer as widely expected.
"There is no chance that Montella won't continue to be Fiorentina manager. He is staying 100 percent," Cognigni said during a meeting with reporters in Florence on Friday evening.
"Montella has not once showed us any signs that he would like to leave. He has no desire to abandon his work."
Former AS Roma striker Montella guided Fiorentina to a fourth-place finish and the final of the Italian Cup this season despite missing star attackers Giuseppe Rossi and Mario Gomez for large duration of the campaign.
His side host Torino in the final weekend of the Serie A season, having already confirmed their place in the Europa League for next season.
Montella, reportedly, wants assurances that the club will match his ambition to challenge for the top honours.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
ZURICH The two FIFA ethics chiefs responsible for banning some of the sport's most prominent figures following a corruption scandal face an uncertain future and may not have their mandates renewed, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.