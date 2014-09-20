Juventus' Carlos Tevez celebrates after scoring against AC Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN Juventus striker Carlos Tevez struck to give the Serie A champions a 1-0 win over AC Milan on Saturday, handing coach Massimiliano Allegri a winning return to San Siro where he was shown the door eight months ago.

Tevez, who scored both goals in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Malmo, played an exquisite one-two with Paul Pogba before flicking the ball past Christian Abbiati midway through the second half.

The Argentine celebrated by pulling a baby's dummy from his shorts and putting it in his mouth.

Milan, who had won their first two games under new coach Filippo Inzaghi, rarely threatened Gianluigi Buffon in the Juventus goal.

Fernando Torres came on for his Milan debut in the 76th minute but his only contributions were a yellow card for a foul on Giorgio Chiellini and a half-hearted penalty appeal when he went down in the area.

Juventus have a maximum nine points from three games and have yet to concede a goal this season. Milan are in third place level on six points with AS Roma who host Cagliari on Sunday.

“It would have been impossible to consider this a normal match after three-and-a-half years at Milan sharing emotions, intense moments and victories," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"But it was absolutely not a chance for revenge. Milan was an important stage in my career and I am still very fond of this club," added the phlegmatic coach who won the Serie A title in his first season at Milan.

"Now, I'm at Juventus and I'm focused on winning with Juventus."

EARLY CHANCE

Milan had an early chance when Keisuke Honda's header forced a superb save from Buffon but that was about as good as it got for the seven-times European champions.

Milan fans displayed a banner which read "A year of rage to become great again", referring to last season's dismal campaign when they finished eighth, but hopes of a revival this term appeared premature as they failed their first real test.

Juventus, despite missing playmaker Andrea Pirlo and with the dynamic Arturo Vidal starting on the bench after injury, dominated most of the game, and Claudio Marchisio struck the post late in the first half.

Their big problem was again in the final third of the field, just as it was against Malmo who they eventually beat 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, and the game threatened to peter out into a goalless draw as the final pass went missing.

Tevez came up with the answer, however, after a superbly-executed one-two, just like his first goal against Malmo.

He collected the ball on the edge of the area and, despite slipping, played it into Paul Pogba in the penalty area.

Although the Frenchman was surrounded by a wall of defenders and had his back to goal, he managed to turn and flick the ball through a gap into the path of Tevez, who slotted it past Christian Abbiati.

Milan had no answer apart from a couple of weak penalty appeals and Juventus comfortably held out for another win.

"I think we did well and played a good match," Tevez told touchline reporters. "I knew I wasn't going to be able to do much because Nigel de Jong was following me everywhere, but the goal arrived and I'm very happy."

In Saturday's other game, Empoli fought back from two goals behind to draw 2-2 at Cesena in a meeting of two promoted sides.

Guido Marilungo and Andre Defrel scored in a three-minute spell to put the Sea Horses in control at halftime.

However, Francesco Tavano pulled one back with a penalty ten minutes after halftime -- Empoli's first goal of the season -- and Daniele Rugani equalised following a corner.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)