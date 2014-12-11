Sampdoria's Stefano Okaka celebrates after scoring against AC Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is confident he can now rely on Stefano Okaka to help his team, who visit Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday, clinch a European spot for next season.

Sampdoria, fourth in the standings after 14 games, trail Juve by 10 points but sit only a point behind third-placed Genoa, who host second-placed AS Roma on Sunday.

Against Juventus, who will be without Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, Sampdoria's main weapon should be 25-year-old forward Okaka.

Mihajlovic believes the Nigerian-born player is now ready to deliver after being loaned to six different clubs since starting his professional career in 2005 at Roma. "He wasted six or seven years of his career," Mihajlovic was quoted as saying in Italian media. "Now he has cleaned up his act and can become one of the best centre forwards in Italy."

Okaka has shown promise, scoring on his Italy debut in a 1-0 friendly win against Albania last month. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is expected to revert to a four-man defence after lining up a three-man rearguard in a goalless draw against Fiorentina last weekend.

Juventus qualified for the Champions League knockout phase on Tuesday with a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid.

In the other top-of-the-table clash, Genoa will be looking to follow up their 1-0 win over AC Milan when they host Roma, who were knocked out of the Champions League following a 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Genoa are trying to qualify for European competition for the first time since the 2009-10 season, when they were eliminated in the group stage of the Europa League.

Bottom club Parma, who won the competition -- then called the UEFA Cup -- in 1999, are gearing up for their match against 18th-placed Cagliari amid media reports that the club could change ownership soon.

Parma, who have five points and are eight points from the safety zone, were docked one point on Tuesday for breaking the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) financial regulations.

