MILAN After months of listening to AS Roma bickering about the refereeing in the controversial match against them in September, Juventus have turned the tables following Tuesday's so-called phantom goal for their rivals.

Second-placed Roma closed the gap on Serie A leaders Juventus to one point when they won 1-0 at Udinese amid controversy over whether Davide Astori's header had crossed the line after it bounced down off the underside of the crossbar.

Although photographs seemed to indicate the ball had crossed the line, the referee's decision to over-rule the goal-line assistant and award the goal gave Juventus all the ammunition they needed.

"In recent weeks, (Roma coach Rudi) Garcia has continued to talk about Juventus-Roma, forgetting about all the incidents that have gone in Roma's favour," Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If the referee is a human being, that means he came make mistakes. You have to accept the rules of the game and Roma should do that as well," he added.

"You cannot blame the failure to win the league title on a refereeing mistakes, over the years there are incidents that go for you and against you."

Juventus beat Roma 3-2 in September in a stormy match which featured two controversial penalties for the hosts and one for the visitors. Roma also claimed Juve's winning goal should have been disallowed for offside.

Roma's win has prompted more calls for Serie A to use goal-line technology. Serie A currently employs an additional referees' assistant on each goal-line, a system pioneered by UEFA.

“Technology is the most suitable and convenient option, it can help you decide in real time whether it was a goal or not," said Udinese's executive president Franco Soldati.

“The extra officials have a cost, so maybe we can think about making a broader investment to introduce technology."

Sunday's matches could be key in determining whether Serie A will be anything other than a two-horse race as Lazio and Napoli, who are joint third, face Roma and Juventus respectively.

Juventus have 40 points, Roma 39 and Lazio and Napoli 30 apiece.

The title race will provide added spice to the Roma-Lazio derby, which in recent years has often been watered down because both sides have been languishing in midtable.

Juventus' visit to Napoli could well bring out the best in Rafael Benitez's team who tend to flourish against stronger opposition and last month beat Juve on penalties after a 2-2 draw to win the Italian Supercup in Doha.

