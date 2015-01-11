AS Roma's Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring his second goal against SS Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Irrepressible AS Roma captain Francesco Totti scored twice to haul the Serie A title challengers back from two goals behind against arch-rivals Lazio and earn them a 2-2 draw in a pulsating derby on Sunday.

A stunning volley by Paul Pogba set front-runners Juventus on the way to a 3-1 win at Napoli which extended their lead to three points and Cagliari gave Gianfranco Zola his first Serie A win as coach when they beat bottom club Cesena 2-1

The 38-year-old Totti, in his 23rd season at Roma, began the fightback when he turned in Kevin Strootman's cross three minutes after the break.

Then, after brilliantly hooking home a Jose Holebas cross for his 11th goal against Roma's old rivals, Totti celebrated by jumping the advertising hoardings, grabbing a camera from one of the coaching staff and taking a selfie.

Totti's afternoon, though, was nearly ruined in the last minute by Germany veteran Miroslav Klose whose close-range shot was brilliantly saved by Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis.

Stefano Mauri had volleyed third-placed Lazio in front in the 25th minute and Felipe Anderson, who set up the first goal, increased their lead with a low shot from outside the area which went through a forest of legs.

Pogba put Juve ahead after 29 minutes when he met a deflected effort with a curling volley from just inside the area.

Miguel Britos turned in a corner to equalise in the 64th minute but Martin Caceres headed Juve back in front five minutes later and Arturo Vidal fired a third in stoppage time as he finished a counter-attack in style.

Juventus have 43 points from 18 games followed by Roma (40), Lazio (31) and Napoli and Sampdoria (30).

Inter Milan, stuck in ninth place, beat Genoa 3-1 to give coach Roberto Mancini his first home Serie A win since rejoining the club in November.

Fiorentina beat Palermo 4-3 in a thrilling contest while a spectacular second-half goal from Eder, who scored with a dipping right-foot shot, gave Sampdoria a 1-0 win over Empoli.

