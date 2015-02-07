Juventus' Paul Pogba (L) and Andrea Pirlo fight for the ball with AC Milan's Keisuke Honda during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring against AC Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Carlos Tevez (top) fights for the ball with AC Milan's Gabriel Paletta during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN Juventus continued their charge towards a fourth successive Serie A title as they predictably swept aside AC Milan 3-1 on Saturday to complete a league double over their old rivals.

Carlos Tevez, Leonardo Bonucci and Alvaro Morata shared the Juventus goals while Luca Antonelli briefly equalised for Milan, who were comprehensively outplayed despite occasional moments of promise.

After Morata added the third in the 65th minute, it became a case of whether increasingly ragged Milan could keep the score respectable.

Juventus, in danger of turning Serie A into a one-horse race, moved 10 points clear of second-placed AS Roma, who visit Cagliari on Sunday (2:00 p.m.).

Milan, beaten 1-0 by Juventus at San Siro earlier in the season, are stuck in joint ninth alongside Genoa after losing four of their six league games since the mid-season break.

"We played a good game but, unfortunately, we gave away too many chances and set pieces because we weren’t concentrated enough," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who was fired by Milan just over a year ago.

Tevez opened the scoring with his 14th league goal of the season, running from the halfway line and slotting the ball past Diego Lopez after Morata's lobbed pass sent him clear in the 14th minute.

Gabriel Paletta gave chase but it was always a lost cause.

Antonelli, making his debut following his move from Genoa, headed Milan level from a corner in the 28th minute but that only shook Juventus back into action and Bonucci flicked in Tevez's header to put them back in front three minutes later.

The defender tripped over the advertising hoardings as he celebrated the goal.

"We reacted like a great team after the Milan goal," he said. "That's Juventus, we know how to react at the right moment."

Morata completed the job when he fired in the rebound after a long-range Claudio Marchisio shot cannoned off the post.

Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi said: "We were on level terms with them for long periods and if we had got back to 2-2, it would have changed the game completely."

Torino are among the clubs above Milan after they won 3-1 at Verona earlier on Saturday, their fourth league win in a row.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)