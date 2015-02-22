AS Roma's Francesco Totti reacts during their Serie A soccer match against Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Hellas Verona's Bosko Jankovic celebrates after AS Roma's Seydou Keita (not pictured) scores an own goal during their Serie A soccer match at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Hellas Verona's Bosko Jankovic (3rd R) heads the ball during their Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

AS Roma's Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring against Hellas Verona during their Serie A soccer match at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

AS Roma's Francesco Totti (R) challenges Hellas Verona's Emil Hallfredsson during their Serie A soccer match at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN AS Roma drew for the sixth time in their last seven league games when they were held 1-1 at lowly Verona on Sunday, losing yet more ground on leaders Juventus in a chaotic Serie A programme.

Antonio Candreva capped the weekend's bizarre sequence of events when he scored a spectacular winner to give Lazio a 2-1 success over Palermo, only to injure himself as he tried to climb the fence to celebrate with fans.

Bottom club Parma's match at home to Udinese was postponed by the Italian federation (FIGC) on Friday because the cash-strapped hosts, who have not paid their players all season, could not afford stewards or policing.

Meanwhile, the Sampdoria-Genoa derby on Saturday was postponed minutes before kickoff due to a waterlogged pitch and will now be played on Tuesday (1730 GMT).

Roma's draw left them with 48 points from 24 games, nine behind Juventus who beat Atalanta 2-1 on Friday.

Roma host Juve in their next game on March 2 while third-placed Napoli (42 points) host Sassuolo on Monday (1800).

TOTTI STRIKES

Roma started well and stalwart Francesco Totti gave them the lead in the 26th minute with a 25-metre shot which bounced in front of goalkeeper Francesco Benussi.

Verona levelled before halftime when Bosko Jankovic's header took a deflection off Seydou Keita and left Morgan De Sanctis completely stranded.

AC Milan eased some of the pressure on beleaguered coach Filippo Inzaghi with a 2-0 home win over lowly Cesena, moving up to joint eighth alongside Palermo and Torino.

Giacomo Bonaventura set Milan on the way to only their second league win this year with a fierce shot from the edge of the area in the 20th minute and Giampaolo Pazzini added the second with a late penalty.

Lazio's Candreva scored arguably the goal of the day when he cut inside, slipped past two defenders and rifled his shot into the top corner after 78 minutes against Palermo, taking his side to fourth (40 points).

But he slipped as he attempted to climb the fence to celebrate with fans, appeared to bang his foot against a metal block and was substituted shortly afterwards.

Paulo Dybala had given Palermo a first-half lead following a blunder by defender Mauricio and Stefano Mauri volleyed Lazio level before halftime.

FIORE SETBACK

Fiorentina's Champions League hopes suffered a setback when they missed an early penalty, then threw away a late lead in a 1-1 draw at home to Torino.

Khouma Babacar saw his weak 10th minute penalty saved by Danielle Padelli, who also stopped his attempt from the rebound.

Fiore kept hammering away and finally broke through when Mohamed Salah combined with Alberto Gilardino to score in the 85th minute. But two minutes later, Giuseppe Vives snatched an equaliser to leave Fiorentina fifth (39 points).

Empoli moved seven points clear of the danger zone when they beat fellow strugglers Chievo 3-0, helped by two goals by Massimo Maccarone, in the afternoon's other game.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ian Chadband and Ken Ferris)