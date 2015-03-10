MILAN Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini would like to sign Yaya Toure but has admitted that UEFA's financial fair play rules have left a question mark over his plans for next season.

Mancini said he had given the squad a new mentality since taking over in November for his second stint at the club and believed they could challenge for the Serie A title next season.

But he said that UEFA rules, that ban clubs from spending more than their generated revenue, were a concern.

"It's a question mark, we'll have to see what financial fair play brings," he told Gazzetta TV in an interview.

"I'm sure we'll do some good business. Yaya Toure? He's played in almost every league, except for Germany and Italy.

"If, as seems to be the case, he wants to try Serie A we'll look into the possibility, but it won't be easy.

"He's a player with incredible technical ability. I've not come across many like him."

Inter Milan, joint eighth in Serie A, are under investigation by UEFA's club financial control panel and Italian media have reported that they could face a fine and possible squad reduction in Europe next season, if they qualify.

"I'm sure that we'll compete for the Scudetto next year," said Mancini, who has managed five wins in 15 Serie A games since replacing Walter Mazzarri in November.

"When I came in, the squad was low on morale because of some negative results, but I found a very willing group of players and they've improved extremely quickly.

"You don't often get a group capable of making such progress, and it certainly wasn't easy to change things with the season in full flow.

"The team has really improved, both in terms of their mentality and the level of their play. We're building a solid foundation, and if we prepare well and bring a couple of players in we can get even better."

