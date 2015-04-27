Juventus' supporters look on as a flare is thrown during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Torino's supporters look on as a firework explode during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at Olympic Stadium in Turin April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Andrea Pirlo (L) celebrates with his team mates Leonardo Bonucci (C) and Angelo Ogbonna after scoring against Torino during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Turin April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN Juventus look set to wrap up their fourth successive Serie A title in the next seven days although the crowd violence which marred Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Torino could take the shine of their celebrations.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri, whose side host Fiorentina on Wednesday (1845 GMT), described the incidents as a "defeat for Italy" while ticket sales for their visit to Sampdoria on Saturday have been provisionally suspended by authorities.

Nine people were injured when a paper bomb -- like a banger -- went off in a Torino section of the crowd during Sunday's match and police were investigating on Monday which set of fans were responsible.

Violence also flared before the game when 300 Torino fans tried to block the Juventus team bus from entering the stadium compound and threw stones at the vehicle, breaking one of its windows.

Two Juventus fans and one Torino supporter were arrested over the incident during the match and a further two Juventus fans were detained in relation to disturbances outside the stadium.

"This sort of things turns away the children," Allegri told reporters at an event on Monday. "These incidents are a defeat for Italy.

"I do not have solutions, but they must be found. Yesterday was a day of sport, there was a great game on the pitch, and I think that football needs to be seen more serenity, or as a spectacle, if we want to reconnect families and children to the stadiums."

Juventus, 14 points clear of Lazio with six matches to play, will wrap up the title without depending on other results if they can manage a win and a draw in their next two games.

They could clinch it on Wednesday, however, if they beat Fiorentina and Lazio fail to overcome bottom-of-the-table Parma (1845 GMT).

Lazio (59 points), AS Roma (58) and Napoli (56) are battling for the Champions League spots, with second place earning a passage straight to the group stage and third place a berth in the final qualifying round.

“I believe our campaign will only be decided on May 31 (the last day of the season)," said Lazio coach Stefano Pioli after Sunday's disappointing 1-1 draw at home to lowly Chievo.

Napoli, 4-2 winners over Sampdoria on Sunday, have found a new lease of life since club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis imposed a media blackout and visit Empoli on Thursday (1845 GMT).

Roma, who have suffered a dismal second half of the season, travel to mid-table Sassuolo on Wednesday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)