MILAN Moise Kean became the first player born after the start of the year 2000 to play in Serie A when he featured in the last few minutes of an otherwise routine 3-0 win for leaders Juventus over lowly Pescara on Saturday.

Lorenzo Insigne scored his first Napoli goals for seven months to give last season's runners-up a 2-1 win at Udinese, while Chievo beat Cagliari 1-0 in the day's other game.

Kean, born in February 2000, entered as a substitute in the 84th minute after goals from Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Hernanes had already set up Juve's 23rd consecutive home win in Serie A.

Kean has already attracted attention with his performances and a prolific scoring record in Juve's under-17 team.

Juventus had an early scare when Gianluca Capri got clear of their defence, only to shoot wide from six metres.

Pescara, two places off the bottom, held out until Khedira played a one-two with Mandzukic and guided his shot past Albano Bizzarri in the 36th minute.

Mandzukic extended Juve's lead when he turned in Khedira's header from close range just after the hour and Hernanes completed the win with a long-range shot in the 69th minute.

Juventus, chasing a sixth successive title, have 33 points, seven clear of AS Roma who visit Atalanta on Sunday (1400 GMT).

After a scrappy first period devoid of clear chances at Udinese, forward Insigne brought the game to life when he swept Jose Callejon's low cross into the roof of the net from six metres just after the restart.

Having waited for a goal since April 10, Insigne needed only 10 more minutes to score another when he nicked the ball off a dallying Silven Widmer and fired past Orestis Karnezis.

Stipe Perica, who spent three years as a Chelsea player on loan to other clubs before he was signed in June, headed in from a corner two minutes later to put 14th-placed Udinese back in the game but Napoli held on to end a three-match winless run in all competitions.

Napoli, fourth in Serie A with 24 points, made a bright start to the season but have struggled since striker Arkadiusz Milik, signed to fill the gap left by Gonzalo Higuain's departure to Juventus, suffered a knee injury.

Saturday's win was their third in nine outings since Milik was sidelined.

Chievo full back Massimo Gobbi ended an even longer goal drought when he scored against Cagliari.

Gobbi collected the ball near the halfway line, played a one-two with Lucas Castro and then guided the ball past Marco Storari for his first league goal since September 2013.

