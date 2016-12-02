Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MILAN Napoli rediscovered their scoring touch as they brushed aside Inter Milan 3-0 on Friday, sending their opponents' new coach Stefano Pioli back to the drawing-board.
The result was never in doubt after Piotr Zielinski and Marek Hamsek put Napoli 2-0 ahead after six minutes. Lorenzo Insigne completed the scoring early in the second half.
Napoli had scored only 13 in their previous 11 games in all competitions and it was by far their best performance since striker Arkadiusz Milik suffered a long-term knee injury while playing for Poland in early October.
Inter had given Pioli his first win in three games as coach when they beat Fiorentina 4-2 on Monday but were quickly sent back into crisis mode.
Napoli's win took them into sixth place with 28 points, five behind leaders Juventus. Inter are eighth with 21.
"Of course, this is a step backwards in relation to our last game," said a disappointed Pioli. "We made mistakes at the start and it's always more difficult when you go two goals behind.
"We gave them too much space and when we created our own chances, we missed them. There were more negatives than positives... there are difficulties and we have to solve them."
Inter scored three goals in the first 19 minutes against Fiorentina on Monday but found themselves on the wrong end of a similar start by Napoli.
The hosts went ahead in the second minute when a flowing move ended with Hamsik chipping the ball to Jose Callejon, who knocked it down for Zielinski to volley in from 12 metres.
Four minutes later, Hamsik broke clear of the Inter defence and placed his shot wide of Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.
Napoli were playing some flowing football and threatened to add a third against shell-shocked opponents.
Although Inter enjoyed more possession in the second half, Napoli scored again in the 51st minute when Insigne volleyed in a loose ball.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.