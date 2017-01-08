MILAN Gonzalo Higuain scored twice to give Juventus an easy 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday which set a Serie A record of 26 consecutive home wins.

Second-placed AS Roma needed an unlucky own goal from Armando Izzo to beat Genoa 1-0 away and neighbours Lazio survived a controversial disallowed goal before snatching a last minute win over lowly Crotone.

Ivan Perisic scored at the end of each half as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 and notch their fourth successive league win.

Juve's win kept them four points clear of Roma at the top with a game in hand. Juve have 45 points while Roma have 41, Napoli 38 and Lazio fourth on 37.

Juventus, aiming for a sixth successive title, broke their own record of 25 home wins in a row set under Antonio Conte between 2013 and 2014.

Higuain, last season's topscorer with Napoli, volleyed Juventus in front after seven minutes from Miralem Pjanic's pass and fellow Argentine Paulo Dybala converted a penalty four minutes before halftime.

Higuain got away from his markers to head in Stephan Lichtsteiner's pass 10 minutes into the second half, taking his season's tally to 12.

Roma were missing striker Mohamed Salah as he had joined Egypt's squad for their African Nations Cup preparations while Genoa were playing their first game since selling key midfielder Tomas Rincon to Juventus.

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin was injured early on as he made a brilliant save to deny Edin Dzeko and was replaced by Eugenio Lamanna.

Roma broke through when Izzo inadvertently turned a Bruno Peres cross into his own net from close range.

Lazio made heavy weather of beating Serie A debutants Crotone who remained in the relegation zone on nine points.

Lucas Biglia blasted a first-half penalty against the crossbar for Lazio and Crotone thought they had taken the lead through Marcus Rohden in the 70th minute only to see the goal chalked off for a debatable offside decision.

Immobile finally broke the deadlock in the last minute after a fortuitous rebound sent the ball into his path.

Udinese took a 17th minute lead through Jakub Jankto and twice hit the post before Inter snatched an equaliser on the stroke of halftime when Perisic swept in Mauro Icardi's pass from 12 metres.

The Croatia winger struck again three minutes from fulltime as he headed in Joao Mario's free kick at the far post.

Seventh-placed Inter have won five out of seven games and lost only one since coach Stefano Pioli replaced Frank de Boer, who was sacked after less than three months in charge.

Alejandro Gomez scored twice in the first half to help sixth-placed Atalanta thump Chievo 4-1 away, while Sassuolo and Torino played out a goalless draw.

