ROME Serie A's surprise package Atalanta moved to within three points of the Champions League places after Andrea Conti's second-half finish secured a 1-0 home victory over struggling Crotone on Saturday, while Lazio remain hot on their heels after coming from behind to beat Empoli 2-1.

Conti finished a delightful team move for Atalanta in the 48th minute, sliding the ball home at the back post after being picked out by Andrea Petagna, to settle a dull contest that rarely threatened to spark into life.

Fourth-placed Atalanta, who have 48 points, have never finished higher than fifth in Serie A, but the win takes them three points behind third-placed Napoli and one clear of Lazio. "Winning this type of match means it's a really great season," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia. "I'm truly satisfied, because beyond chasing Europe, we wanted to reach these next few rounds in the best possible position."

Toothless Crotone had a stoppage-time equaliser from Aleandro Rosi ruled out for offside and remain 19th on 13 points after their 18th league defeat of the season.

Lazio leapfrogged Inter Milan -- who visit Bologna on Sunday -- into fifth after battling back to beat Empoli 2-1, with substitute Keita Balde hitting an 80th-minute winner when his volleyed effort took a fierce deflection off Andrea Costa's arm and beat goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Rade Krunic had given the beleaguered home side the lead in the 67th minute with a thunderous swerving effort from 30 metres, but Lazio's Ciro Immobile responded a minute later when he reacted the fastest to poke home a loose ball from close range.

The visitors had missed a hatful of chances during the first half after laying siege to Skorupski's goal, but ultimately claimed the win despite wayward finishing and a series of fine saves from the goalkeeper.

