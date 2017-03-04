Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
ROME Dries Mertens scored twice as third-placed Napoli upset AS Roma 2-1 away on Saturday and moved to within two points of them in the Serie A standings.
Mertens was set up for the opening goal by Marek Hamsik with a clever through ball but still needed to beat the offside trap and two defenders before chipping cleverly over Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 25th minute.
The Belgian international added a second five minutes into the second half, touching in a cross from the left by Lorenzo Insigne.
But Napoli had to survive an anxious final five minutes after Kevin Strootman pulled a goal back in the 89th minute and Mohamed Salah, who had hit the upright, and Diego Perotti came close to a stoppage-time equaliser with Napoli's Pepe Reina pulling off a dramatic save to ensure the points.
Napoli are now back in contention for an automatic Champions League berth next season as they moved on to 57 points. Second- placed Roma have 59, seven behind leaders Juventus who play at Udinese on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday and sent a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.