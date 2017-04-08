Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
MILAN A brace from Gonzalo Higuain gave Juventus a 2-0 win at home to Chievo on Saturday and moved them closer to a sixth consecutive Serie A title as they forged nine points clear of their closest pursuers.
Juve extended their run to 32 successive home league wins and left second-placed AS Roma needing to win away at Bologna on Sunday just to keep the gap down to six points.
Higuain opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after fellow Argentine Paulo Dybala burst down the right and pulled the ball back into the area.
Dybala was in inspired form and nearly added the second after a one-two with Sami Khedira but shot wide. He then set up another chance for Higuain who missed the target from 12 metres.
Dybala was also involved in the second goal six minutes from time when he found Stephan Lichtsteiner on the right and the Swiss full back's cross was turned in by Higuain for his 21st league goal of the season.
Juve, who host Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, now have 77 points from 31 games with Roma on 68.
Atalanta ensured that they will finish the weekend in the Europa League places after a 1-1 draw at home to Sassuolo.
Sassuolo went ahead nine minutes before halftime when Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara was caught in possession and Lorenzo Pellegrini ran on to score.
The hosts took until the 73rd minute to equalise when Bryan Cristante headed in Alejandro Gomez's free kick
Atalanta are fifth on 59 points, four ahead of Inter Milan who visit Crotone on Sunday.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ian Chadband)
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
SYDNEY A Wallabies side boasting a semblance of stability faces a Scotland team taking its first steps under a new coach in a test that promises plenty of running rugby on Saturday.