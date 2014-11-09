Juventus' Carlos Tevez (L) shoots to score against Parma during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Turin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Juventus' Carlos Tevez celebrates after scoring against Parma during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Turin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Carlos Tevez scored a solo goal after a run that started inside his own half to cap an emphatic 7-0 win for Serie A leaders Juventus over hapless Parma on Sunday.

Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Alvaro Morata scored twice and Stephan Lichtsteiner was also on target as Juve won their 24th successive home league match.

Juve, who enjoyed their biggest Serie A win since they beat Ascoli by the same score 29 years ago, were already 3-0 ahead when Tevez produced his masterpiece just after the break.

The Argentine, recently recalled by his country after a three-year absence, collected the ball and surged away from Andrea Costa before evading two more challenges and side-footing the ball past Antonio Mirante after a 70-metre sprint.

Juventus are top with 28 points from 11 games while Roberto Donadoni's Parma are bottom with six points after their heaviest Serie A defeat.

AS Roma are three points behind in second place thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Torino. Gonzalo Higuain's sixth goal in four league games gave Napoli a 1-0 victory at Fiorentina that left them third with 21 points.

Inter Milan's troubles continued when they conceded a late goal and were held 2-2 by Verona after surviving a missed penalty and playing most of the second half with 10 men.

Inter led 2-1 with two Mauro Icardi goals before Gary Medel gave away a penalty and was sent off in the 51st minute.

Luca Toni, who had given Verona an early lead, saw his penalty saved by Samir Handanovic only for Nicolas Lopez to equalise in the 89th minute.

Cagliari missed a penalty, an open goal and gave away an own goal in a 1-1 draw at home to Genoa.

Diego Farias gave the Sardinians an early lead but Genoa levelled when Luca Rossettini turned a Diego Perotti cross into his own net.

Cagliari won a 77th-minute penalty and Genoa had Stefano Sturaro sent off but Danilo Avelar's spot-kick was saved by Mattia Perin and Samuele Longo fired the rebound wide of a gaping net.

Palermo were awarded two penalties, the first converted by Paulo Dybala and the second missed by Franco Vazquez, in a 1-1 draw at home to Udinese who took an early lead through Cyril Thereau.

Chievo beat Cesena 2-1 to give coach Rolando Maran his first win while lowly Empoli surprised Lazio 2-1.

