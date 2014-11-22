Juventus' Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring against Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Rome November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Juventus' Paul Pogba (L) celebrates after scoring his second goal against Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Rome November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME Paul Pogba scored twice and Carlos Tevez was also on target as Serie A leaders Juventus romped to a 3-0 win at Lazio on Saturday.

Pogba, 21, broke the deadlock with a classy finish in the 24th minute when he collected Tevez's chipped pass and slotted past Federico Marchetti from the edge of the area.

Tevez finished off a counter-attack to grab his ninth league goal of the season in the 55th minute. Pogba struck again just after the hour and champions Juve coasted home despite having Simone Padoin sent off with 19 minutes left.

Juventus have 31 points from 12 games while AS Roma stayed three points behind in second place with a 2-1 win at Atalanta.

Atalanta went ahead in the first minute when Maxi Moralez fired home from close range, only their fifth league goal of the season.

Adem Ljajic curled in Roma's equaliser and then combined with Radja Nainggolan who side-footed the visitors in front just before halftime.

Atalanta substitute Richmond Boakye was sent off in stoppage time after he was booked and then given another yellow card for dissent seconds later.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband)