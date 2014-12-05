Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on ahead of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Parma at the Olympic stadium in Turin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

FLORENCE Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri complained about his team's finishing after the Serie A leaders were held to a goalless draw at Fiorentina on Friday.

"We weren't determined enough inside the box," said Allegri. "It was difficult to create chances tonight so the ones that we did have should have been converted."

Champions Juve have 35 points from 14 matches and second-placed AS Roma can close within a point of the pacesetters with a home win over mid-table Sassuolo on Saturday.

Spain striker Fernando Llorente went close to scoring in the 15th minute when his goalbound header from an Andrea Pirlo corner was nodded away by Fiorentina forward Mario Gomez.

The best chance of the second half was created by Juve midfielder Paul Pogba when he took possession in his own half and served a perfect pass to his left for Patrice Evra who unleashed a low shot that Norberto Neto did well to save.

Consolation for Juve came in the form of their 10th clean sheet of the season ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie at home to Atletico Madrid.

Juan Cuadrado was the most dangerous player for Fiorentina and twice he tested keeper Gianluigi Buffon from long range.

"We had to try to match them from a physical standpoint," said coach Vincenzo Montella.

"That isn't an easy thing to do. When you play against a team that is stronger than you, everyone needs to put something extra into the match."

Fiorentina are eighth in the table, 15 points adrift of Juve.

(Writing by Jacopo Lo Monaco, editing by Tony Jimenez)