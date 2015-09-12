Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring against Chievo Verona during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

TURIN Juventus' wretched start to the season continued when they needed a late penalty to avoid defeat as the Serie A champions were held to a 1-1 home draw by early leaders Chievo Verona on Saturday.

Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado, on loan from Chelsea, was brought down by Bostjan Cesar in the 83rd minute and Paulo Dybala equalised from the spot.

Chievo Verona had led from the fifth minute after the ball fell kindly on the edge of the box for Perparim Hetemaj to fire home via a deflection.

Juve are fifth from bottom with one point from three games while Chievo Verona are flying high on seven points.

AS Roma also have seven points after they won 2-0 at

bottom club Frosinone thanks to a 44th-minute goal from Iago Falque and a stoppage-time strike by Juan Iturbe.

Fiorentina, who had Milan Badelj sent off in the second half, overcame Genoa 1-0 after Khouma Babacar scored the only goal on the hour.

Among the seven games to be played on Sunday, Inter meet AC in the Milan derby.

