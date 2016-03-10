MILAN Gonzalo Higuain has led Napoli's challenge for their first Serie A title since 1990 with a remarkable 26 goals in 28 league games, yet the fiery Argentine does not seem to have enjoyed a single moment of it.

Higuain, an out-and-out striker who can safely be described as an old-fashioned number nine, stomps around the field with an expression that suggests he is carrying the whole world on his shoulders.

There is always something for the 28-year-old to gesticulate angrily about, whether it be a refereeing decision, a team mate failing to pass him the ball or his coach deciding to substitute him.

In his last outings, he kicked a water bottle over in disgust after being substituted at Fiorentina and then failed to join his team mates in saluting the crowd following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Chievo, despite scoring in both games.

His goal celebrations invariably involve thumping his chest and seem to be more an act of defiance than a show of joy.

As long as he keeps scoring, however, coach Maurizio Sarri is happy for the tantrums and grumpiness to continue.

"I don't know and I'm not interested if Higuain was angry," Sarri said after the Chievo game. "I only care that he played really well.

"He's in another class and influences the team, just like Lionel Messi influences Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo influences Real Madrid; we're not at the same level as those teams but he is at the same level as those players."

STRONG CHARACTER

Physically powerful and lethal in front of goal, Higuain is not the most eye-catching of forwards and has an unwanted reputation for cracking under pressure.

He will always be remembered for the golden chance he missed to give Argentina the lead in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, which they ultimately lost 1-0.

Last season, he again failed to rise to the big occasion when he missed a penalty against Lazio which, if converted, would almost certainly have taken Napoli into the Champions League.

Although scored regularly in his first two seasons at Napoli, notching 17 and then 18, it is only Sarri’s arrival this season which has brought out the best in him.

"Sarri has been like a father," Higuain said recently. "He emphasis my weak points; he immediately told me what he thought of me, both the good and the bad.

"But he has shown me all his faith. I appreciate the fact that he is an honest man who likes to see us play good football.

"I don't think I can change overnight," he added. "I have a strong character, because I always like to win. That's why I often react the way I do."

Napoli, who are second in Serie A and trail leaders Juventus by three points, visit Palermo on Sunday needing a win to keep up the pressure on the leaders. Juve, who are chasing a fifth successive title, host Sassuolo on Friday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne. Editing by Patrick Johnston)