ROME Mario Balotelli missed a penalty as AC Milan, jeered off the field after a dismal first half, drew 3-3 with lowly Frosinone in Serie A on Sunday while Palermo's late survival bid continued with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Fourth-placed Inter Milan's lingering hopes of Champions League football next season ended when they lost 2-0 at Lazio, ensuring that Roberto Mancini's team can no longer finish in the top three.

Juventus, who clinched a fifth successive Serie A title last Monday, notched their 25th win in 26 league games by beating lowly Carpi 2-0.

Carpi, in their debut season in Serie A, stayed 17th, one place above the relegation zone, with 35 points and are only ahead of Palermo on goal difference.

Frosinone, also in the top flight for the first time, are four points adrift of safety in 19th and look set to go straight back to Serie B.

Milan's season has gone from bad to worse since they fired coach Sinisa Mihajlovic three weeks ago and it reached a new low when they lost to bottom-of-the-table Verona on Monday.

It looked even bleaker at halftime at San Siro as Frosinone led 2-0 but Milan, under interim coach Christian Brocchi, hit back after the break with the help of two penalties awarded for handball.

Balotelli squandered the first when his effort was saved by Francesco Bardi but Jeremy Menez made no mistake in stoppage time to rescue a point for the hosts.

There was also time for Balotelli to smash a shot against the bar with the last kick of the game. Milan dropped to seventh below Sassuolo who beat Verona 1-0.

Palermo, who have had a chaotic season with eight coaching changes, overcame a subdued Sampdoria after Franco Vazquez scored in the first half and Nenad Krsticic turned the ball into his own net with five minutes left.

Juventus midfielder Hernanes and Simone Zaza scored in each half to increase Carpi's relegation worries. Juventus have 88 points from 36 games, 15 clear of Napoli who host Atalanta on Monday.

Lazio's 37-year-old striker Miroslav Klose gave them an eighth-minute lead at home to Inter with a delicate finish.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off for dissent early in the second half but his side sealed their win with an Antonio Candreva penalty after Jeisson Murillo bundled over Keita Balde, earning the Colombian defender a second yellow card.

