Football Soccer - AS Roma v Chievo Verona - Italian Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 08/05/16 AS Roma's Francesco Totti during the match against Chievo Verona. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Football Soccer - AS Roma v Napoli - Italian Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 25/04/16 AS Roma's Francesco Totti (L) in action against Raul Albiol of Napoli. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Football Soccer - AS Roma v Chievo Verona - Italian Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 08/05/16 AS Roma's Francesco Totti celebrates with his wife Ilary at the end of the match. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Football Soccer - AS Roma v Chievo Verona - Italian Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 08/05/16 AS Roma's Francesco Totti celebrates with his son Cristian at the end of the match. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME May 8 Luca Toni marked his final matchbefore retirement with a goal as relegated Hellas Verona beat Juventus 2-1 on Sunday, handing the Serie A champions their first league defeat since October.

Elsewhere, Francesco Totti came off the bench to make his 600th league appearance for third-placed AS Roma as they sank Chievo 3-0 to move up to 77 points, two behind Napoli in the race for second spot after Maurizio Sarri's side downed Torino 2-1.

Former Italy striker Toni reaffirmed his intention to quitafter Verona's final home game of the season earlier in the week, and last term's joint top scorer marked the occasion by scoring a 43rd-minute penalty after a foul by Alex Sandro who was sent off late on.

"This goodbye is one of the most fantastic and saddest moments in my life," Toni told Italian television, "because quitting football isn't easy.

"It's a magical night that I will remember forever. It's my last one but this moment had to come one day."

Federico Viviani added a powerful second for bottom club Verona while Paulo Dybala converted a late penalty for Juve as the Serie B-bound side secured their fifth league victory of the season to end the champions' 26-game undefeated streak in Serie A.

"Tonight wasn't acceptable," said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri. "We weren't intense and there was a lack of concentration and focus."

The race for the final automatic Champions League berth willgo to the final weekend after goals from Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Rudiger and Miralem Pjanic helped Roma defeat Chievo.

"This win is for our supporters who have undeservedly had togo through a tricky campaign," midfielder Pjanic told Sky Sport Italia.

Nainggolan slammed the opener before Rudiger doubled the home side's lead with a 39th-minute header.

EXCELLENT PASS

Pjanic added a third when he was picked out by an excellentpass from the 39-year-old Totti and finished calmly past Albano Bizzarri.

Totti, whose future at the club remains uncertain, wasintroduced as a 59th-minute substitute for Mohamed Salah and the club's beloved captain received an emotional ovation in what may be his last match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Napoli took advantage of a weakened Torino defence to seize a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes with goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jose Callejon.

Bruno Peres pulled a goal back for the hosts, who hadGiuseppe Vives sent off in stoppage time, but Napoli held on and will claim second position if they win on the final day.

Frosinone's relegation to Serie B was confirmed as MatteoPolitano netted an 85th-minute goal to secure a 1-0 away win for Sassuolo who will take sixth place unless AC Milan better their result on the last day of the season.

Palermo's 0-0 draw at fifth-placed Fiorentina moved them upto 17th on 36 points, one ahead of Carpi who dropped into the bottom three after a 3-1 home defeat by Lazio.

Nigerian striker Jerry Mbakogu of Carpi had two penaltiessaved by Federico Marchetti while Lazio lost Lucas Biglia and Filip Djordjevic to late red cards.

Sampdoria's miserable season continued when they werethumped 3-0 at home by local rivals Genoa but results elsewhere meant they and Udinese, who were held 1-1 at Atalanta, confirmed their Serie A status for next season.

(Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)