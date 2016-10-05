AC Milan fans are obsessed with results and there is not much support from the stands when the side is going through a difficult phase, Japan international Keisuke Honda has said.

Seven times European champions Milan have failed to win any major silverware in the past five years and missed out on a qualification spot for Europe for a third successive campaign last season.

"In Japan, there's basically no booing. In Milan, I think there's far too much of it," Honda, who is back with the national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Australia, was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

"What's really wrong in Milan is that when you're down during a game, they just completely abandon you. I feel absolutely no love.

"But as soon as you start winning, they treat you like family. So what's it about to them, just numbers and winning or losing?"

Milan finished seventh in the league last season and sit sixth in the Serie A standings after seven games under new manager Vincenzo Montella this campaign.

"I think it's part of the reason not only Milan but the Italian national side, too, is in the situation they're in," said the forward, who has featured just twice for his club this season.

"They've been obsessed with only results and that approach might work if you have the talent and can cope with the pressure.

"But if you don't and you're trying to break ground, that kind of attitude won't cut it."

