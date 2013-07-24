Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
Fiorentina have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Josep Ilicic from Palermo.
The resurgent Serie A side announced a deal for the Slovenian on their website on Wednesday (www.violachannel.tv), adding that it was subject to the player signing a contract.
The 25-year-old made a big impression in his first season in Sicily in 2010/11 having signed from Slovenia's Maribor and pricked the interest of several of Europe's top clubs.
However, Palermo went down from Serie A at the end of last season and Ilicic has now joined the Florence side, who lost Montenegro forward Stevan Jovetic to Manchester City but have recruited Germany striker Mario Gomez from Bayern Munich.
Fiorentina finished fourth in Serie A last term, just missing out on the Champions League.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.