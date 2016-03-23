Italy forward Ciro Immobile will be out of action for a month due to a thigh injury and will miss friendly internationals against Spain and Germany, his club Torino said on their website.

Immobile, 26, sustained the injury during a 4-1 Serie A loss to local rivals Juventus on Sunday.

He will sit out Italy's friendlies against Spain on March 24 and Germany on March 29. Anderlecht forward Stefano Okaka will take his place in the squad.

Torino, 14th in the standings, face fifth-placed Inter Milan on April 3, after the international break.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)