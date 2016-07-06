Jun 26, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Argentina midfielder Ever Banega (19) reacts against Chile during the second half in the championship match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at MetLife Stadium. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Milan have signed Argentina midfielder Ever Banega on a three-year contract, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who helped Sevilla lift their third straight Europa League title last season, scored five league goals in 25 appearances as they finished seventh in La Liga.

"F.C. Internazionale is delighted to confirm that Ever Banega will wear the Nerazzurri shirt for the next three seasons," the club said in a statement on their website (www.inter.it).

Banega, who also had spells with Spanish sides Valencia and Atletico Madrid, has scored four goals in 47 caps for Argentina and was part of the squad who lost the Copa America final to Chile last month.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)