Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Inter Milan have signed midfielder Roberto Gagliardini on a two-year loan deal from Atalanta with the option to make the move permanent, the Serie A club said on Wednesday (www.inter.it).
The Atalanta youth-player made his professional debut with the Bergamo-based club in 2013 but spent two years on loan to second-tier Italian clubs.
"I'm happy to be at Inter Milan, it is a dream come true," the 22-year-old Gagliardini, who has made 13 leagues appearances this season, said on the club's website.
"I hope to help the team achieve the prestigious goals that this club deserves."
Italian media report that Inter Milan paid two million euros ($2.10 million) for Gagliardini and will need to pay a further 20 million euros plus bonus to buy the player.
Inter Milan, seventh in the standings, host 11th-placed Chievo Verona on Saturday.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.