West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
Inter Milan have signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario from Sporting Lisbon for an undisclosed fee, the Serie A club said on Sunday.
The clubs did not reveal the terms of the contract or financial details, but media reports said the 23-year-old moved for 45 million euros ($50.4 million).
Mario, who scored six goals in 33 league appearances for Sporting last season, played a key role in helping Portugal win Euro 2016.
"We're delighted to have Joao Mario at Inter. He's a top player and we'd been tracking him for a long time. He'll further reinforce what is already a very strong squad," the Italian club's president Erick Thohir said.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.