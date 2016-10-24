Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel has been handed a three-game ban for violent conduct after elbowing Atalanta's Jasmin Kurtic in Sunday's 2-1 defeat, the Serie A disciplinary committee said.

The 39th minute incident was not seen by referee Daniele Doveri but television footage showed the Chilean caught Kurtic with "a sudden and voluntary movement of the left arm," the committee said on its website on Monday.

The 29-year-old international, who has been ever-present this term, will miss the visit of Torino on Wednesday, Sunday's trip to Sampdoria and the Nov. 6 home match with Crotone.

Inter are in 14th place with 11 points from nine matches.

