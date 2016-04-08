Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo has extended his contract with Inter Milan until 2019, the Italian club said on their website (www.inter.it) on Friday.
"I've never thought about leaving," Nagatomo, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, told reporters.
"As I've said before, I love Inter and want to give my all for the club."
The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals in 172 matches for Inter since joining from Cesena in 2011.
(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
SYDNEY Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the four-test series starting this month, former batsman Mike Hussey has said.