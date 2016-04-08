Football Soccer - Inter Milan v Chievo Verona - San Siro stadium, Milan, Italy- 3/02/16 - Inter Milan's Yuto Nagatomo in action against Sergio Pellisier of Chievo Verona. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo has extended his contract with Inter Milan until 2019, the Italian club said on their website (www.inter.it) on Friday.

"I've never thought about leaving," Nagatomo, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, told reporters.

"As I've said before, I love Inter and want to give my all for the club."

The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals in 172 matches for Inter since joining from Cesena in 2011.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia. Editing by Patrick Johnston)