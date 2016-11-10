New coach Stefano Pioli believes there is enough time for Inter Milan to turn their fortunes around and challenge for a spot in next season's Champions League.

The 51-year-old Italian replaced sacked Dutchman Frank de Boer on Tuesday with the club ninth in Serie A having lost five of their 12 matches.

"The objective is to return to the Champions League and we have plenty of time to do that," Pioli told a news conference on Thursday.

"The owners and president deserve that. We know it's not going to be easy and that we'll need to work hard every day."

Inter have won three European Cups, the last time under Jose Mourinho in 2010, but have not qualified for the Champions League in the last five years.

They need to finish in the top two this season to claim an automatic berth. Third place earns a position in the Champions League preliminary round.

Inter are also staring at elimination from the Europa League, occupying last place in Group K with three points from four matches.

Pioli said the squad would have to start matching the intensity of their fans.

"We will need to play with great passion, the passion that our supporters have," he explained.

Pioli's first match in charge is on Nov. 20 against local rivals AC Milan who are third in the table.

Chinese electronics retailer Suning bought almost 70 percent of Inter for 270 million euros ($298 million) in June.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)