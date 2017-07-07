Frenchman Calmejane wins Tour de France stage eight
STATION DES ROUSSES, France France's Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) won the eighth stage of the Tour de France, a 187.5-km trek from Dole on Saturday.
Inter Milan have signed Slovakia international defender Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria on a five-year deal, both Serie A clubs said on Friday.
Skriniar, who made his international debut last year, has spent the last two years at Sampdoria after joining the Genoa-based club from Slovak top-flight club MSK Zilina.
"Welcome Milan: break a leg for your adventure in black and blue!" said Inter Milan in a statement on their website (www.inter.it).
The 22-year-old made 35 appearances for Sampdoria last season. Winger Gianluca Caprari moved from Inter to Sampdoria last month as part of the deal.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
SPIELBERG, Austria Formula One's new owners Liberty Media should buy Silverstone to end lingering uncertainty over the future of the British Grand Prix circuit and grow the sport, McLaren executive director Zak Brown said on Saturday.
LONDON South Africa went to lunch at 323 for eight for in reply to England's 458 on the third day of the first test at Lord's.