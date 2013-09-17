Juventus' coach Antonio Conte gestures during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Inter Milan at San Siro stadium in Milan, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Inter Milan must play their next Serie A home match with no spectators in one section of their ground as punishment for racist chanting by fans on Saturday, officials decided on Tuesday.

The spectator ban, and a 15,000-euro (12,576.24 pounds) fine, were imposed because fans chanted racist insults and shone laser lights at the referee and Juventus players, Serie A said in a statement.

Inter fans also unfurled a banner insulting Juve coach Antonio Conte, the statement said.

Italian media said racist insults were directed at Juve midfielders Paul Pogba and Kwadwo Asamoah during the match in Milan, which ended 1-1.

One stand of the San Siro will be closed for Inter's home game against Fiorentina on September 26.

(Writing by Clare Fallon in London; Editing by Justin Palmer)