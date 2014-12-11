MILAN Inter Milan's teenage striker Federico Bonazzoli gets another chance to stake his claim for a regular first-team spot when he starts against Qarabag on Thursday in the Europa League.

Bonazzoli, who made his Serie A debut before his 17th birthday in May, came on as a late substitute in the 2-1 home defeat by Udinese on Sunday and manager Roberto Mancini will give him another chance in Baku.

"My dream is coming true", Bonazzoli told a news conference in Baku. "Even if I am just a little more experienced than my team mates of the Primavera (Italian youth team), I will try to be an example to them."

In a league where the likes of Antonio Di Natale, Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo and Luca Toni -- all in their mid to late 30s -- are still first choice for their respective clubs, the emergence of a young talent like Bonazzoli has made waves.

In November he became the youngest player to represent the Italy Under-21 side in a friendly against Denmark.

"Federico surprised me a lot," Under-21 coach Luigi DiBiagio said. "He is one of the most talented young players in Italy and I'm sure that he will hit the big time.

"He can play in all the attacking positions".

