ROME Antonio Cassano has returned to training after four weeks out with a hamstring injury and could ease Inter Milan's injury crisis by returning to the bench for his side's trip to Napoli on Sunday.

The controversial forward has scored eight goals in all competitions this season and may start as a substitute for this weekend's clash, given the huge injury list facing Inter manager Andrea Stramaccioni.

His side have 11 players out including strikers Diego Milito, Rodrigo Palacio and 39-year-old club captain Javier Zanetti, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon during their 1-0 loss at Palermo last Sunday.

The Serie A club suffered a further blow when 23-year-old Argentine midfielder Ruben Botta, a prospective transfer target for Inter who currently plays for Tigre, was ruled out for at least six months with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

He sustained the problem during Tigre's match with Olimpia in the last-16 of the Copa Libertadores.

The signing was thought to have been all but wrapped up, but Inter will now have to decide whether to pursue with the deal.

Inter are seventh in Serie A, two points behind fifth-placed AS Roma, who occupy the last Europa League spot and travel to Fiorentina on Saturday.

