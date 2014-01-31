ROME Midfielder Fredy Guarin has criticised Inter Milan for putting him on the transfer market without his consent and thanked the club's fans after their protests led a swap deal with Juventus striker Mirko Vucinic to fall through.

"Inter it is you that put me on the market without me ever asking ANYONE to leave because at Inter I was calm and happy. Now I am asking you for clarity and respect for me, the fans and my agent," Guarin said on Twitter.

"To the fans I can only say thanks because you have shown me affection and respect. If I have to leave, you will always be in my heart because at INTER I realised a dream, and if I stay my efforts, my sense of responsibility and my heart will be even more committed to helping Inter win."

Inter called off Colombian Guarin's swap deal with Vucinic after fans staged furious protests over the sale of one of their leading players, souring relations between the two bitter rivals.

He was dropped for last weekend's goalless draw with Catania and since the failed Juventus transfer, he has been linked with moves to Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)